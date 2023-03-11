HEALTH

US reports 125 paediatric flu deaths this season

A total of 125 paediatric flu deaths have been reported in the US so far this season, according to the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 290,000 hospitalisations, and 18,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number and weekly rate of flu hospital admissions continue to decline in the country.

About 1,400 people were hospitalised with flu in the latest week ending March 4, CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.

