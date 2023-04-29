A total of 145 paediatric flu deaths have been reported in the US so far this season, according to the latest data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 26 million flu cases, 290,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths till date, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data published on Friday.

Nearly 1,000 people were hospitalised with flu in the week ending April 22, CDC said.

The health body recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.

