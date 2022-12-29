WORLD

US reports nearly 48,000 weekly child Covid-19 cases

NewsWire
0
0

Nearly 48,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US in the week ending December 22, the third consecutive weekly rise in child cases, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Nearly 15.2 million children in the country had tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 165,000 of these cases had been added in the past four weeks, and the reported cases were likely a “substantial undercount” of Covid-19 cases among children, said the report.

There is a need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, the report added.

It is important to recognise there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children’s health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth, said the AAP.

20221229-052202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    EU member states evacuated 1,000 patients from Ukraine

    Covid: S.Korea’s critical cases hit record high

    Starc, Marsh, Stoinis to miss upcoming T20Is against India due to...

    Munich Para Shooting: Indian shooters win 10 medals