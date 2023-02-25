HEALTHWORLD

A total of 115 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the US so far this season, according to the latest data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 25 million flu illnesses, 280,000 hospitalisations, and 18,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC estimates.

The number and weekly rate of flu hospital admissions continue to decline in the country. About 1,800 people were hospitalised with flu in the latest week ending February 18, the CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.

