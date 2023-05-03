HEALTH

US reports over 10,000 weekly child Covid cases

NewsWire
0
0

More than 10,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US in the week ending on April 27, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Almost 15.6 million children have been reported to have tested positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

Over the past seven months, weekly reported child cases have plateaued at an average of about 27,000 cases, while in the past four weeks the average reported weekly cases have dropped further to about 10,000, according to the report.

Reported cases are likely a “substantial undercount” of Covid-19 cases among children, it added.

There is a need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the report.

It is important to recognise there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children’s health, but importantly there is the need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth, said the AAP.

20230503-123403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lucknow reports 47 dengue cases in a day

    Death toll from Nigeria’s cholera outbreak reaches 1,768

    416 Covid recoveries, 143 new cases, 1 death in J&K

    ‘As long as Delhi’s positivity rate under 1%, Covid in check’