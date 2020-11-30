Canindia News

US reports over 100k new Covid-19 cases for 27th consecutive day

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The US, currently the worst-hit country in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has reported more than 100,000 new confirmed cases for the 27th consecutive day, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country’s overall caseload and death toll stood at 13,384,650 and 266,875, respectively.

The two tallies currently account for the world’s highest.

Meanwhile, over 5 million Covid-19 patients have recovered across the US since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.

The hospitalization number infected patients reached a record high of over 93,000 on Sunday, more than Saturday’s record-breaking figure of 91,635, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Telangana logs 593 new corona cases, 1,058 more recoveries

CanIndia New Wire Service

Type O, Rh- blood may be linked to lower Covid risks

CanIndia New Wire Service

Mexico reports over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases

CanIndia New Wire Service

Study explains why Covid-19 can cause silent hypoxia

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bhopal’s GMC gets ready for Covid vaccine trials

CanIndia New Wire Service

Global Covid-19 cases top 62.6mn mark: Johns Hopkins

CanIndia New Wire Service

Joe Biden has ‘confirmed hairline fractures’: Imaging report

CanIndia New Wire Service

Joe Biden has ‘confirmed hairline fractures’: Imaging report

CanIndia New Wire Service

NYC Covid infection rate hits new high of 3.9%: Mayor

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested