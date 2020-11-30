US reports over 100k new Covid-19 cases for 27th consecutive day

The US, currently the worst-hit country in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has reported more than 100,000 new confirmed cases for the 27th consecutive day, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country’s overall caseload and death toll stood at 13,384,650 and 266,875, respectively.

The two tallies currently account for the world’s highest.

Meanwhile, over 5 million Covid-19 patients have recovered across the US since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.

The hospitalization number infected patients reached a record high of over 93,000 on Sunday, more than Saturday’s record-breaking figure of 91,635, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

–IANS

ksk/