US reports over 15,000 monkeypox cases

The US has confirmed over 15,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 15,433 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Monday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing CDC data.

New York had the most cases, with 2,910, followed by California with 2,663 and Florida with 1,588, according to CDC data.

The Biden administration has been facing criticism in its response to the monkeypox outbreak, including failure to order enough vaccines, speed treatments and make tests available to head off the outbreak.

So far, the US has the world’s highest tally of monkeypox cases.

Over the last week, the US also saw the largest increase in monkeypox infections of any country, according to data from the World Health Organization.

20220824-013403

