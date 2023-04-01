HEALTH

US reports over 18,000 flu deaths so far this season

There has been at least 26 million flu cases, 290,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths so far this season in the US, according to the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 138 paediatric flu deaths have been reported in the country so far this season, Xinhua news agency quoted the CDC as saying on Friday.

About 1,220 people were hospitalized with flu in the latest week ending March 25, the data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.

