HEALTHWORLD

US reports over 25,000 weekly flu hospitalisations

NewsWire
0
0

More than 25,000 people were hospitalised due to flu in the US in the week ending December 3, according to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains high across the country, said the CDC on Friday.

There have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalisations, and 7,300 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the CDC, Xinhua news agency reported.

Seven influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported in the week, for a total of 21 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season in the country.

20221210-071002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    78% Covid-19 cases reported late: Punjab minister

    WHO experts warn TN of sudden spurt in Omicron cases

    Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll tops 600,000

    World’s 1st case of human infection with bird flu in Russia