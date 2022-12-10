More than 25,000 people were hospitalised due to flu in the US in the week ending December 3, according to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains high across the country, said the CDC on Friday.

There have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalisations, and 7,300 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the CDC, Xinhua news agency reported.

Seven influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported in the week, for a total of 21 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season in the country.

20221210-071002