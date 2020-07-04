US reports over 50,000 COVID-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

Washington, July 4 (IANS) The US, which currently accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, has registered more than 50,000 new infections for the third consecutive day amid a sudden surge in 40 out of the 50 states in the country.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the US on Friday reported at least 51,842 new cases, taking the overall number of infections 2,793,425, while the death toll stood at 129,432.

The current worst-hit states of California, Arizona, Texas and Florida all posted record new cases this week.

Florida reported nearly 9,500 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, while Texas registered 7,555 new infections.

Florida is averaging more new cases per day — 7,870 — than any other state.

Nearly two dozen states have paused their reopenings to combat the virus spread while others have taken extra measures to keep it out of their borders, said a CNN report.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued a travel advisory that requires people arriving from eight states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for two weeks.

The development comes as Americans were readying to mark the country’s Independence Day on Saturday amidst the pandemic.

–IANS

ksk/