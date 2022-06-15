HEALTHWORLD

US reports over 70 monkeypox infections

NewsWire
0
0

Monkeypox cases in the US continued to climb, reaching 72, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The cases had been found in 18 states, with California and New York reporting 15 cases each, the most number among US states, Xinhua news agency reported.

The World Health Organization has reported hundreds of cases of suspected monkeypox and orthopoxvirus globally.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers across the country to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel experience or specific risk factors for monkeypox.

20220616-041004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is untreated HIV behind emergence of Omicron?

    Smartphone app that could help screen neurological disease at home

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 182.5mn

    Delhi’s daily Covid tally surges over 1,200, 1 death reported