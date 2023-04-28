WORLD

US-S.Korea nuclear deal to undermine global stability: Russian Foreign Ministry

NewsWire
0
0

The recent nuclear agreement reached by the US and South Korea will have a negative effect on regional security and undermine global stability, said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We took note of reports on an agreement that was reached between the US and the ROK (the Republic of Korea) on joint planning with regard to the use of nuclear weapons,” said the Ministry’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, in a statement on Friday.

“This development is clearly destabilising… and will have serious negative consequences for regional security and will impact global stability,” the statement added.

According to the statement, by committing to policies of “extended nuclear deterrence,” the US and its allies are duplicating schemes that Washington has been practicing for decades following the Cold War, and still practices with its NATO allies.

It added that such practices will ultimately undermine international security, lead to a further escalation of tensions, spur security crises, and provoke an arms race, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We call on the US and its allies…to refrain from steps that lead to the weakening of the overall level of security for all states,” said the statement.

The US and South Korea jointly issued the Washington Declaration on April 26 as one of the outcomes of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s visit to the US.

According to reports, the declaration says that the US will upgrade the extended deterrence it provides to South Korea, including enhanced consultation over a nuclear crisis, increased military exercises and training activities, table-top simulation, the establishment of a new Nuclear Consultative Group, and a further expansion of the US regular visibility of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula.

20230429-030803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The rising clout of AAP’s Delhi leader Raghav Chadha in Punjab

    B’desh police arrest accused in Hindu homes vandalisation

    Marseille slow down in title race with goalless draw at Lorient

    Greek PM condemns phone surveillance of opposition leader