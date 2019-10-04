US sanctions on Iran Central Bank ‘war crime’: Minister

Tehran, Oct 9 (IANS) Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday said the US move to impose sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran is a “war crime”.

“The US administration’s decision to impose new sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) is tantamount to a war crime, because it obstructs the purchase of medicines and foodstuff,” Zarif was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

“The US recent measures against Iran do not entail the conditions for the imposition of sanctions, but involves conditions for economic terrorism,” Zarif said at a conference on global economy and sanctions here.

He added that the White House has built its economic war strategy on the basis of violating international laws, Xinhua reported.

As a move to heighten pressures on Iran following the US’ exit from the Iranian nuclear deal last year, US President Donald Trump’s administration recently imposed fresh sanctions on the CBI to further curtail Iran’s financial transactions with the international community.

–IANS

vin/