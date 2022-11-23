WORLD

US SC clears way for Democrats to see Trump’s tax returns

NewsWire
0
0

The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee to see former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

On Tuesday, the apex court Justices rejected Trump’s bid in October to block a lower court’s ruling that granted the panel’s request for his financial records, the BBC reported.

Trump, who is facing multiple investigations related to his business practices, became the first President in 40 years not to release his tax returns.

The Supreme Court’s decision will also allow the US Treasury Department to deliver the tax returns from 2015-20 for Trump and some of his businesses to the Committee.

Meanwhile, Trump has rejected the Committee’s hunt for his taxes as politically motivated.

20221123-085603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel, UK agree to upgrade FTA

    New Zealand prepares to send planes, ships, supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga

    Japanese Parliament to convene extraordinary session next week

    Indian-origin residents in S.Africa arm to defend themselves