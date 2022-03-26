WORLD

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has discharged after he was admitted a week ago for “flu-like symptoms”.

Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., and was diagnosed with an infection and treated with intravenous antibiotics, reports Xinhua news agency.

The hospitalisation didn’t relate to Covid-19.

A judicial conservative, Thomas was absent from oral arguments on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The justice is facing ethics questions due to his wife’s alleged efforts to push for the overturn of the 2020 presidential election results.

Democrats are calling for Thomas to recuse himself from certain cases they believe could present a conflict of interest, while Republicans are throwing support behind him.

Thomas was nominated by former President George H. W. Bush to succeed Justice Thurgood Marshall and has served the post since 1991.

He is the second African-American to serve on the Supreme Court, after Marshall.

The Supreme Court is also under national attention due to the ongoing Senate process to confirm liberal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the bench.

Jackson, if confirmed, would be the first African-American woman to serve in the Supreme Court.

