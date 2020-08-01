US SC Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital

New York, Aug 1 (IANS) US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital here after undergoing a non-surgical procedure earlier this week.

“She is home and doing well,” Xinhua news agency quoted a court spokesperson as saying in a statement on Friday.

Ginsburg, 87, received a “minimally invasive non-surgical procedure” on Wednesday to revise a bile duct stent placed last summer.

The procedure came after Ginsburg announced earlier this month a recurrence of liver cancer and that she began a course of chemotherapy in May.

A liberal nominated by then President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg is the court’s oldest justice.

The US Supreme Court now has a 5-4 majority of Republican-appointed justices, and a vacancy could allow President Donald Trump to nominate a conservative replacement.

The apex court justices have life tenure, and so they serve until they die, resign, retire, or are impeached and removed from office.

