WORLD

US SC temporarily halts expiration of asylum-limiting policy

NewsWire
0
0

The US Supreme Court has temporarily halted the expiration of an asylum-limiting policy which was set to end this week.

On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on the termination of Title 42, a policy that allows US border officials to swiftly expel migrants and asylum-seekers during the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, 19 Republican state attorneys general asked the high court to let Title 42 stand as states are grappling with an influx of migrants at the southern border with Mexico.

Roberts, in Monday’s order, also asked the federal government to respond on the matter by late Tuesday afternoon.

The White House said on Monday that it is asking Congress for $3.5 billion in funding to help with the situation at the southern border.

20221220-104602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Could have done better in the initial phases...

    Russia halts peace treaty talks with Japan

    Syrian envoy urges Lebanon to coordinate refugees’ return

    CWG 2022, Boxing: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina crashes out in...