The US Secret Service is investigating a gunshot on Monday morning near the Vice President’s residence in Washington, D.C.

Secret Service spokesman Paul Mayhair said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a single gunshot at 34th and Massachusetts Ave., Northwest Washington, D.C., around 1:30 a.m. ET, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no reported injuries, and there is currently no indication the incident was directed toward any protectees or the Naval Observatory, the official residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, according to the statement.

Roads around the intersection are temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation, the statement added.

Neither Harris nor her husband were staying at the Naval Observatory at the time of the incident. Both spent the weekend in Los Angeles, California, where Harris will remain on Monday.

