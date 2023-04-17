TOP NEWSWORLD

US Secret Service investigates reports of gunshot near Kamala Harris’ residence

NewsWire
0
5

The US Secret Service is investigating a gunshot on Monday morning near the Vice President’s residence in Washington, D.C.

Secret Service spokesman Paul Mayhair said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a single gunshot at 34th and Massachusetts Ave., Northwest Washington, D.C., around 1:30 a.m. ET, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no reported injuries, and there is currently no indication the incident was directed toward any protectees or the Naval Observatory, the official residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, according to the statement.

Roads around the intersection are temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation, the statement added.

Neither Harris nor her husband were staying at the Naval Observatory at the time of the incident. Both spent the weekend in Los Angeles, California, where Harris will remain on Monday.

20230418-003201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Professor sues US college for alleged gender and racial bias

    Rishi Kapoor’s last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ to premiere on March 31

    Queen’s image and insignia on British banknotes, stamps to be replaced

    Serena Williams to make Wimbledon comeback; receives singles wild card