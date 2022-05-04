HEALTHWORLD

US Secretary of State tests positive for Covid

NewsWire
0
1

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for Covid-19, a State Department spokesman said.

Blinken tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon via a PCR test, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Ned Price, the spokesman.

Blinken was fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus, and “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” he said.

Price said that in accordance with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in consultation with the State Department’s Bureau of Medical Services, Blinken “will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule.”

According to Price, Blinken has not seen US President Joe Biden in person for several days.

Blinken was originally scheduled to deliver a speech on US strategy toward China at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. It’s not clear whether, or in what ways, changes will be made regarding the arrangement of the event.

20220505-042633

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    100% vaccination completed in 8 districts of Rajasthan

    At least 37 cholera cases reported in Tanzania’s southern highlands

    Gujarat sees 14,120 more Covid cases, 174 deaths

    Vitamin D may not protect against Covid: Study