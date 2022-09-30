WORLD

US Senate approves stopgap funding bill

NewsWire
0
0

The US Senate approved a stopgap funding bill to fund the government through mid-December, ahead of a government shutdown deadline.

The upper chamber on Thursday voted 72-25 to clear the bill, which now goes to the House for its consideration. The so-called continuing resolution would prevent a partial government shutdown after the current fiscal year expires Friday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

Congress frequently passes continuing resolutions when lawmakers are unable to agree on appropriations for a new fiscal year before a deadline, and occasionally multiple continuing resolutions are necessary to fund the government for an entire fiscal year, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a budget watchdog group.

A continuing resolution temporarily funds the government in the absence of full appropriations bills, often by continuing funding levels from the prior year. But the newly approved stopgap measure included several provisions beyond funding the federal government’s current operations, including $12 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The legislation also provides billions of dollars in disaster aid to support communities that are recovering from extreme weather. Some $20 million will be used to fix the water infrastructure in Jackson, Mississipi, where heavy rainstorms led pumps at the main water treatment plant to fail last month, leaving 150,000 people without safe drinking water.

The stopgap bill had previously been held up by disagreements over a proposal from centrist Democrat Joe Manchin, a senator from West Virginia, regarding federal permitting process for major energy projects. In the face of bipartisan opposition, Manchin had to drop the measure.

20220930-053402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraqi authorities exhume remains 123 bodies from 2 mass graves

    Australia opens new lab to bolster bushfire resilience

    Just to play for India is itself a very big thing...

    Porn addiction saw a rise amid WFH culture: Report