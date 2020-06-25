US Senate confirms Trump’s 200th judicial nominee

Washington, June 25 (IANS) The US Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s 200th judicial nominee.

On Wednesday, Senators voted 52-48 on Cory Wilson’s nomination to be a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals judge, largely along party lines with Senator Susan Collins the only Republican who voted against, reports Xinhua news agency.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Wilson’s confirmation means there will be no vacancies on the influential appeals courts in the country.

“As I’ve said many times, our work with the administration to renew our federal courts is not a partisan or political victory. It is a victory for the rule of law and for the Constitution itself,” McConnell said.

“If judges applying the law and the Constitution as they’re written strikes any of our colleagues as a threat to their political agenda, then the problem, I would argue, is with their agenda,” he added.

Republicans have set a record pace at confirming Trump’s appeals court nominees, including breaking a record for the number of picks confirmed during an administration’s first and second years in office, according to a report in The Hill new website.

McConnell views the judiciary as the Republican Party’s best shot at having a long-term influence on the direction of the country, while Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to stack the courts with their ideological allies, said the report.

–IANS

ksk/