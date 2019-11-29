US Senate confirms Trump’s pick for Energy Secretary

Washington, Dec 3 (IANS) The US Senate has voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick Dan Brouillette as the next Energy Secretary.

The 70-to-15 vote on Monday put Brouillette, the Trump administration’s Deputy Energy Secretary, in charge of the agency that manages the nation’s nuclear infrastructure and administers its energy policy, reports Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump announced nominating Brouillette, 57, for the post in October after current Energy Secretary Rick Perry told him that he is leaving at the end of the year.

Perry, the former Governor of Texas, has drawn scrutiny for his role in the administration’s alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations that could benefit Trump politically, which are at the centre of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Brouillette, an army veteran from San Antonio, Texas, was the Vice President and head of public policy for USAA, the leading provider of financial services to the military before joining the Energy Department, according to his resume posted on the Energy Department website.

Before working for USAA, Brouillette was the Vice President of Ford Motor Company, where he led the automaker’s domestic policy teams and served on its North American Operating Committee.

He had also worked as chief of staff to the US House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce.

