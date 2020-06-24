US Senate Democrats block Republican police reform bill

Washington, June 25 (IANS) US Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican police reform bill from advancing as they push for bipartisan talks on a plan to overhaul law enforcement following a national outcry against police brutality and racism.

The key procedural vote, 55-45, was seen as a setback in Congress’ effort to pass legislation in the near future, Xinhua reported.

Senate Democrats said the Republican bill was insufficient, calling it an irredeemably flawed answer to the problem of systemic racism in law enforcement.

Republican senators criticized Democrats for declining to even begin floor debate on the measure.

–IANS

pgh/