SOUTH ASIAWORLD

US Senate has no objections to F-16 deal with Pak: State Dept

NewsWire
0
0

The US State Department has said that the Pakistan F-16 programme was an important part of the broader Washington-Islamabad bilateral relationship, as the American Senate did not object to the proposed $450 million deal with the South Asian nation.

“The proposed sale will sustain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining its F-16 fleet,” a State Department official told Dawn news.

The proposed sale would also “ensure Pakistan retains interoperability with the US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations”, the official added.

Media reports on Wednesday said that the US was all set to provide $450 million F-16 sustainment package to Pakistan as “there has been no objection to the deal from the Senate within the mandatory 30-day notice period”.

On September 7, the State Department notified Congress, through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, about the Biden Administration’s decision to offer this deal to Pakistan under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, Dawn reported.

“Upon such notification, the Congress has 30 calendar days during which the sale may be reviewed,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Robert Menendez told the Senate days later on September 13.

Diplomatic sources in Washington told Dawn new that Congress “does not need to take action to positively approve” a proposed deal.

After the completion of the mandatory 30-day period, the deal would be considered approved, the sources added.

The next step is for Pakistan to conclude a Letter of Offer and Acceptance with the US Department of Defence (DOD).

If and/or when an agreement is concluded, it usually results in the DOD issuing a contract several months later.

The delivery timeline for the deal is determined by both governments.

20221021-112404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Secret bank accounts of Pak singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan uncovered

    China’s gradual exodus from Africa after depleting its resources

    Taliban envoy again seeks UN acceptance

    Killing of 2 Sikhs in Peshawar latest in a series of...