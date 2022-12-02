WORLD

US Senate rejects measure to grant rail workers 7 days of paid sick leave

NewsWire
0
0

The US Senate has rejected a measure to grant rail workers seven days of paid sick leave.

The senators, however on Thursday, passed a bill to implement the labour agreement between freight rail carriers and unionised workers, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also made an imminent strike illegal.

Both measures cleared the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would sign the bill that cleared both chambers of Congress into law as soon as it is sent to his desk.

20221202-063602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tanzania to investigate causes of contaminated water in Mara River

    Lateral flow tests may fail to spot Omicron amid severe infection:...

    5.8-magnitude quake hits China

    Bulgaria stops 141 migrants, highest number in years