US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from hospital after being treated for a concussion as a result of tripping at a hotel, his spokesperson said.

McConnell’s “concussion recovery is proceeding well”, his communications director David Popp said in a statement on Monday.

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” Xinhua news agency quoted Popp as saying.

McConnell, 81, tripped at a private dinner event last week and was later admitted to hospital for treatment of a concussion.

Popp said McConnell’s medical team discovered that the Republican leader also suffered a minor rib fracture as a result of the fall, for which he is also being treated.

McConnell, from Kentucky, was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and is now serving his seventh term as Senator.

20230314-105402