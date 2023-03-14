WORLD

US Senate Republican leader McConnell discharged from hospital

NewsWire
0
0

US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from hospital after being treated for a concussion as a result of tripping at a hotel, his spokesperson said.

McConnell’s “concussion recovery is proceeding well”, his communications director David Popp said in a statement on Monday.

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” Xinhua news agency quoted Popp as saying.

McConnell, 81, tripped at a private dinner event last week and was later admitted to hospital for treatment of a concussion.

Popp said McConnell’s medical team discovered that the Republican leader also suffered a minor rib fracture as a result of the fall, for which he is also being treated.

McConnell, from Kentucky, was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and is now serving his seventh term as Senator.

20230314-105402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US urged to host Summit of the Americas without exclusions

    Indonesia extends public activity restrictions in Java, Bali

    FIFA slaps fine on Germany

    Cyprus to oppose proposal to ban visas for Russians: Media