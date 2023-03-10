WORLD

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell being treated for concussion

NewsWire
0
0

US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, who is currently hospitalised after he tripped at a Washington D.C., hotel during a private dinner, is being treated for a concussion, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican confirmed.

McConnell, 81, fell on Wednesday evening and had been admitted to the hospital, his communications director David Popp said in a statement on Thursday.

“He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment,” Xinhua news agency quoted Popp as saying.

The veteran politician, who is the Senate’s longest-serving Republican leader, fell at his Kentucky home in 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

He has been Senate Republican leader since 2007.

McConnell has held the Senate seat from Kentucky since 1985.

20230310-092001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    14-yr-old Palestinian boy killed in West Bank: Israeli military

    Security coordination with Israel still halted: Palestinian President

    Israel President calls Soumya Santosh’s family, says country stands with them

    ‘9,166 Russian personnel dead since Ukraine invasion began’