US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, who is currently hospitalised after he tripped at a Washington D.C., hotel during a private dinner, is being treated for a concussion, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican confirmed.

McConnell, 81, fell on Wednesday evening and had been admitted to the hospital, his communications director David Popp said in a statement on Thursday.

“He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment,” Xinhua news agency quoted Popp as saying.

The veteran politician, who is the Senate’s longest-serving Republican leader, fell at his Kentucky home in 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

He has been Senate Republican leader since 2007.

McConnell has held the Senate seat from Kentucky since 1985.

20230310-092001