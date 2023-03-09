WORLD

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell hospitalised

NewsWire
0
0

US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalised after he tripped at a Washington D.C., hotel during a private dinner, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican confirmed.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” CNN quoted the spokesperson as saying in a statement without providing further details.

The 81-year-old, who is the Senate’s longest-serving Republican leader, fell at his Kentucky home in 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

The veteran politician has been Senate Republican leader since 2007.

He has held the Senate seat from Kentucky since 1985.

20230309-130402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK PM Johnson likely to be spared a leadership contest

    Cyprus receives 436,000 vaccines amid alarming spike in cases

    Twelve people killed in Burkina Faso ambush attack

    Covid-19 vaccines likely induce strong, persistent immunity: Study