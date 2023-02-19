HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

US Senate team visit Jaipur Foot centre

NewsWire
0
0

A delegation of US Senators, headed by its Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and accompanied by US Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Jones, inspected the making of the world-famous Jaipur Foot on Sunday.

The delegation visited the Jaipur Foot centre in Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) where they were received by founder and chief patron D.R. Mehta, Executive Presidents S.S. Bhandari and Satish Mehta, Secretaries Bhupendra Mehta and Dr Deependra Mehta and the Chief Executive Officer R.K. Agarwal.

The Senators, apart from inspecting the making of the Foot, gathered information about its cost, efficiency level, and durability.

D.R. Mehta said: “The US delegation’s visit to the BMVSS was initiated by the US Embassy in Delhi that wanted to show to the Senators the work of the BMVSS which has become the world’s leading organisation for the rehabilitation of the handicapped with over two million beneficiaries in India and various other 40 countries. Prior to this visit of Senators, the US Secretaries of State and Ambassadors in India had paid a visit to the Jaipur Foot centre.”

Satish Mehta, who is also the former Ambassador of India to Kuwait, told the delegation about the work undertaken by the BMVSS in association with the Ministry of External Affairs to provide Jaipur Foot to the disabled of Asia, Africa, and Pacific countries under the “India For Humanities” programme. He said that over 10,000 persons were benefited in various countries which earned India tremendous goodwill.

Apart from Schumer, the delegation comprised Catherine Cortez Masto, Amy Klobuchar, Jack Reed, Mark Warner, Peter Welch, and Ron Wyden, and their spouses.

Schumer lauded the role played by the BMVSS in serving humanity and said the visit to the Jaipur Foot centre and meeting the beneficiaries proved to be a good experience.

He said after visiting the centre, we could understand how Jaipur Foot has made a mark for itself and in this good endeavour, “we are with you”.

20230219-220002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AMU to hold online exams in June

    59 more Omicron cases in Kerala, tally reaches 480

    Goa resident docs threaten to withdraw services in wake of assaults

    How does our body cope with stress of viral infections?