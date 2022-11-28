SCI-TECHWORLD

US Senator Ed Markey slams Musk for failing to respond to his letter

NewsWire
0
0

US Senator Ed Markey, who warned Elon Musk for mocking him on Twitter, has again slammed the new Twitter owner, saying he could respond to my tweets but failed to respond to his letter as deadline passed.

In the letter to Musk, Markey (Democrat from Massachusetts) had warned Musk to “fix your companies, or Congress will”.

“@elonmusk could respond to my tweets but failed to respond to my letter by yesterday’s deadline and answer basic questions about Twitter verification,” posted in a fresh tweet .

“Congress must end the era of failed Big Tech self-regulation and pass laws that put user safety over the whims of billionaires,” he added.

Earlier this month, Musk had mocked Markey after the latter wrote a letter to the new Twitter CEO, slamming him for launching the $8 Blue service with verification.

In his letter, the Democrat said: “A Washington Post reporter easily created a fake Twitter account in my name, and by paying $8 was also able to obtain Twitter’s blue checkmark, signifying that Twitter had ‘verified’ the account was indeed that of a sitting US Senator.”

Replying to the Senator, Musk said: “Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?”

About an hour later, the world’s richest man tweeted again, asking “And why does your pp (profile picture) have a mask?” in reference to the Senator’s Twitter profile photo, which shows him wearing a face covering.

20221128-184007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Natural antioxidant Gamma Oryzanol gains popularity in India

    IITM model to help reduce air pollution in Delhi

    Country’s first liquid mirror telescope comes up in Uttarakhand

    Automaker Geely acquires ailing Chinese smartphone brand Meizu