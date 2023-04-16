SCI-TECH

US Senators slam Tesla for ‘willful disregard’ of customers’ privacy

NewsWire
0
0

Two US Senators have slammed Elon Musk-run Tesla for user privacy violation after reports surfaced that its employees shared video footage captured by its customers’ vehicles of car crashes, road rage incidents and other potentially embarrassing clips.

Democrats Ed Markey (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) accused the electric car-maker of showing “willful disregard” for its customers’ privacy, after a Reuters report raised “serious questions about Tesla’s management practices.”

“According to an alarming new press report, Tesla employees have shared private photos and videos captured by cameras in Tesla customers’ vehicles. Although vehicle cameras have the potential to improve safety, these features do not need to come at the expense of consumer privacy,” they wrote to Tesla.

Tesla vehicles capture huge amounts of consumer data, including videos and still images. For example, Tesla vehicles are equipped with multiple cameras, which record videos outside the vehicle and transmit those recordings to Tesla to train Tesla’s autonomous driving software.

These cameras also capture vast amounts of footage that reveal information about people inside and outside the vehicles, including sensitive information about the personal lives, belongings, and location of Tesla owners and the public.

According to the media report, for years, “groups of Tesla employees” shared highly invasive videos and images from customers’ vehicles — without their consent or notification — including images and videos displaying their homes, their children, other details of their daily lives, and in some cases, traumatic events such as crashes and severe child injury.

“This apparent willful disregard for the privacy of Tesla customers is unacceptable and raises serious questions about Tesla’s management practices,” said the Senators, urging the company to ensure that any images or videos consensually collected from Tesla vehicles are subject to strict privacy safeguards.

20230416-105202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Games24x7 Ventures’ launched to invest in early-stage start-ups

    PM to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo on June 9

    ‘Goblin mode’ pips metaverse to become Oxford Word of the Year

    Apple may launch iPhone Fold by 2025