WORLD

US: Shooting at Atlanta medical facility leaves one dead

NewsWire
0
0

One person died and four others were sent to hospital after a shooting inside a medical facility in Atlanta of US’ Georgia state.

Four shooting victims were transported to hospital for treatment while one was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooter has been identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who is still at large.

Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims.

A manhunt for the shooter who opened fire inside the medical facility on Wednesday is underway, the the Atlanta Police Department said.

The Cobb County Police Department tweeted that officers are searching for the suspect after reports that he may have come to the county, located in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see heavier than normal presence, the police department also wrote.

Patterson allegedly shot five people, all females, in a waiting room on the 11th floor of an Atlanta medical centre. One of the victims died at the scene.

20230504-052402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US firms supplying 40% parts in Honor smartphones as China struggles

    Nepali breaks own record by climbing Mt. Qomolangma 25 times

    Murder of UK lawmaker deemed terrorism with investigation underway

    US weekly jobless claims drop after rebounding