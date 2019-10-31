US slaps sanctions on five Venezuelan officials

Washington, Nov 6 (IANS) The US has imposed sanctions on five Venezuelan officials, the latest move taken against Nicolas Maduro government,

Tuesday’s identifications focus on high-level officials acting on behalf of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Tuesday, accusing the officials of involving in “corruption and human rights abuses”.

According to the statement, the designated individuals were senior officials in the Venezuelan military, intelligence, and the legislative branch, and the EU and Canada had also imposed sanctions against them, Xinhua reported.

“Treasury’s identifications today reflect a unified effort against the illegitimate former Maduro regime,” said the statement.

The US has been pursuing a policy of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation against the Venezuelan government in support of the opposition leader Juan Guaido.

