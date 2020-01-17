US slaps sanctions on Iranian General

Washington, Jan 19 (IANS) US State Department has announced that it has imposed sanctions on a senior official of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

US on Saturday blacklisted Brigadier General Hassan Shahvarpour, a commander in Khuzestan province, accusing him of commanding units blamed for killing protestors in Iran in November 2019, Xinhua reported, citing the US State Department.

Following the designation, the blacklisted individual, as well as his immediate family members, is ineligible for entry into the US.

The latest move by the US State Department came amid high tensions between Washington and Tehran following the US killing of a top Iranian military commander and Iran’s missiles attack on US military bases in Iraq.

–IANS

vin