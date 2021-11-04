The US smartphone market grew 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2021. Despite the ongoing global component shortages, OEMs such as Apple, Samsung, and Motorola were able to secure enough supply to grow their shares and continue the US market recovery, a new report revealed on Thursday.

According to Counterpoint Research, the US market is continuing on an upward trend in 2021. Apple and Samsung continued to lead in Q3 2021, accounting for 77 per cent of total shipments. Both saw strong YoY growth at 9 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.

Despite shortages, Apple’s iPhone 13, which was launched late in the quarter, contributed to 17 per cent of the OEM’s total sales in Q3.

“We expect to see continued strength in iPhone 13 sales as we enter the holiday quarter. Samsung was also able to have a successful launch of its latest foldable devices and has had success in pushing its most affordable 5G smartphone, the Samsung A32 5G, through carriers such as T-Mobile and Metro by Mobile,” Jeff Fieldhack, Research Director, Counterpoint said in a statement.

Motorola became the third largest OEM in Q3 after capturing share from LG. Top models for the OEM include the Moto G Play, Moto G Power and the 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus.

Motorola was less affected by supply issues due to Vietnam factory shutdowns as it manufactures most of its devices in China.

TCL and Alcatel branded devices saw a slight decline as 4G chip shortages hindered the production of more devices, especially in the sub-$150 segment.

OnePlus became the fifth largest OEM in the US in Q3 due to the success of its N200 5G device early in the quarter.

–IANS

wh/sks