US soccer star Rapinoe among players to withdraw from NWSL meet

New York, June 24 (IANS) United States soccer star Megan Rapinoe is among players who have decided to withdraw from the NWSL Challenge Cup amid COVID-19 fears.

As per a BBC report, forward Christen Press and midfielder Tobin Heath will not take part too because of “uncertainty” caused by the health crisis.

“Megan let us know that she has decided not to play,” said Bill Predmore, chief executive of Rapinoe’s team OL Reign as quoted by BBC Sport.

“Like all NWSL players, she was given the option to participate … but we understand and respect her decision.”

The competition which is being played behind closed doors, starts on Saturday in Utah and will last for one month.

Earlier, Denver Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic was reportedly been diagnosed with COVID-19 which has put on hold his return to the USA from Serbia. Serbian Jokic tested positive for the deadly virus last week and has been asymptomatic.

According to the ESPN report, Jokic had spent time with World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic at the Adria Tour earlier this month.

Djokovic, on Tuesday, had announced that he and his wife had contracted the virus following the exhibition event in Belgrade.

This news came after three other players — Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki who participated in the event — had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

–IANS

dm/bbh