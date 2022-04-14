WORLD

US spends big on military biological research in Ukraine: Russian military

NewsWire
0
0

Washington has spent more than $350 million “in recent years alone” on projects of the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU), including on military biological programs, the Russian military has said.

The STCU distributed grants for research in the interests of the Pentagon, including in the field of biological weapons, said Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, on Thursday.

From 2014 to 2022, the STCU implemented more than 500 research projects in some post-Soviet countries, he added.

He said many of them were aimed at studying potential agents of biological weapons and pathogens of economically significant infections, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220415-014003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tesla Gigafactory Berlin attacked by saboteurs: Report

    ‘Hundreds of women sheltered at Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw Park missing’

    Crisis in Gaza political: Palestinian PM

    World Bank, IMF urge action on vaccine access for developing countries