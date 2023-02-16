HEALTH

US starts trial to evaluate antiviral in adults hospitalised with Covid

NewsWire
0
0

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has initiated a multi-site clinical trial evaluating an investigational antiviral for the treatment of Covid-19, the agency has announced.

The therapeutic, known as S-217622 or ensitrelvir fumaric acid, was discovered by Hokkaido University of Japan; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd., a Japanese pharmaceutical company.

The trial is assessing whether S-217622 can improve clinical outcomes for patients who are hospitalised for management of Covid-19 as compared to a placebo. It will enroll approximately 1,500 people at sites worldwide, Xinhua news agency reported.

S-217622 is the first agent to be evaluated in a new global, adaptive clinical research protocol known as Strategies and Treatments for Respiratory Infections & Viral Emergencies (STRIVE), according to the NIH.

“We hope results from this trial can be applied to improve the standard of care for people with Covid-19, which still causes hundreds of deaths each day in the United States, as well as to strengthen our pandemic preparedness,” said H. Clifford Lane, deputy director for Clinical Research and Special Projects at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“The STRIVE protocol and clinical research infrastructure can be adapted to evaluate additional agents for Covid-19, as well as therapeutics for other respiratory pathogens,” he said.

20230216-074403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha: Ahead of Diwali, cinemas, theatres to reopen from Oct 22...

    Livers have potential to function for more than 100 years: Study

    New Covid cases spike to 571 in Karnataka, 496 recover

    Journalist-turned-Kerala Health Minister seeks to show she means business