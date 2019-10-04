US stocks rise amid US-China trade talks

New York, Oct 11 (IANS) US stocks traded on an upbeat note on Thursday amid the fresh round of US-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 193.36 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 26,539.37. The S&P 500 climbed 23.71 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 2,943.11, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 58.10 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 7,961.84.

All of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors rallied, with financials up 1.55 per cent in midday trading, outpacing the rest.

Trade bellwether Caterpillar rose more than 2 per cent, among the best-performing stocks in the Dow. Apple, another trade-sensitive stock, advanced 1.24 per cent around midday.

On the data front, for the week ending October 5, US initial jobless claims, a rough way to measure layoffs, declined by 10,000 to 210,000, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US consumer price index for all urban consumers was unchanged in September as increases in the indexes for shelter and food were offset by declines in the indexes for energy and used cars and trucks, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday.

The reading was also the smallest change since January.

–IANS

pgh/