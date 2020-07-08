US ‘strongly’ supports inter-Korean cooperation :Biegun

Seoul, July 8 (IANS) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Wednesday said that Washington “strongly” supports inter-Korean cooperation, calling it an “important component” in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula.

Biegun, who doubles as Washington’s top nuclear envoy, made the remarks as South Korea has been seeking US cooperation in its push for cross-border cooperation projects stalled by international sanctions, Yonhap news agency reported.

“The United States strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation, and we believe this plays an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula,” he told reporters soon after talks with Seoul’s chief nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon.

“We look forward to fully supporting the government of Korea as it advances its goals with North Korea in inter-Korean cooperation,” he added.

Biegun’s remarks came amid speculation that Washington may be uneasy about Seoul’s eagerness for inter-Korean cooperation amid the absence of substantive progress in the efforts to denuclearize the North.

Apparently referring to North Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui’s reported statements, including one that rejected possibilities of talks with the US as politically driven, Biegun said he does not take “directions” from Choe.

“I take my guidance from conclusions of several meetings that President Trump and Chairman Kim had over the last two years,” Biegun said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un by his title of chairman of the State Affairs Commission.

“Their vision is what guides our team: a focus on creating a more durable peace on the Korean Peninsula, transforming relations on the Korean Peninsula, elimination of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula and a brighter future for the Korean people,” he said.

Biegun also said the US is ready to resume negotiations with the North at any time.

“When Chairman Kim appoints a counterpart to me who is prepared and empowered to negotiate on these issues, they will find us ready at that very moment. We look forward to continuing our work for a peaceful outcome on Korean Peninsula,” Biegun said.

“I believe this is very much possible. President Trump has given us his full support to continue this effort,” he added.

Biegun arrived here on Tuesday for a three-day visit on an apparent mission to highlight the US commitment to diplomacy with Pyongyang and forestall the escalation of tensions caused by Pyongyang’s recent blowing up of an inter-Korean liaison office and warnings of now suspended military plans.

–IANS

sdr/