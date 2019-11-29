US, Sudan to exchange ambassadors after 23 years

Washington, Dec 5 (IANS) The United States and Sudan will begin the process of exchanging ambassadors after a 23-year gap, the US State Department said.

The announcement was made on Wednesday as Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok paid his first visit to Washington, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US State Department said it will work with the US Congress to confirm a new ambassador to the African country.

The United States closed its embassy in Khartoum in 1996 and pulled out its ambassador. The embassy was reopened in 2002 and has since been led by a charge d’affaires.

