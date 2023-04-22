HEALTHWORLD

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

NewsWire
0
0

The US Supreme Court has preserved access to a widely used abortion pill, ruling the drug can remain available in the market while a lawsuit in a lower court continues.

The future of the drug was questioned after a federal judge in Texas, on April 7, ruled to suspend FDA-approved mifepristone used in more than half of abortions in the country.

In a split decision, it also rejected restrictions on mifepristone implemented by a lower court, essentially maintaining the status quo, the BBC reported.

The decision offered a victory to the Biden administration as it defends access to the drug in the latest fierce legal battle over reproductive rights in the US. The President praised the decision and said he continues to stand by the FDA’s approval of the pill, The Guardian reported.

“As a result of the Supreme Court’s stay, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts,” Biden said in a statement. “The stakes could not be higher for women across America. I will continue to fight politically driven attacks on women’s health.”

20230422-062602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    G7 members pledge 1B Covid vax doses for poorer nations

    Shanghai tightens Covid control measures amid resurgence

    Plea in SC against relaxation of lockdown by Kerala govt for...

    No curbs on planned on cinema theatres, says Telangana