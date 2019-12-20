US-Taliban peace deal signing date to be announced soon

Kabul, Dec 28 (IANS) The date for the signing of a peace agreement between the US and the Taliban will be announced within the next few days, after which the two sides will start discussions on the intra-Afghan talks, a media report said.

During the forthcoming round of talks between the US and the Taliban, both sides will establish a timeline for signing the peace agreement and starting the intra-Afghan talks, TOLO News reported citing an informed source as saying on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, said: “The ceasefire has two components — The firstis to announce a ceasefire before signing an agreement with the US. The second part is about a nationwide agreement both with Afghans and the foreigners. I think the Taliban have not agreed on the first component.”

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, Zahid Nasrullah Khan, said that his country hopes that the agreement between the US and the Taliban lead to a ceasefire so that there is an intra-Afghan dialogue.

Representatives from some of Afghanistan’s political parties said that discussions have started between the parties about the creation of an inclusive peace negotiating team.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah meanwhile said that the way to peace is talks with Afghan representatives.

“A dignified peace is the demand of an absolute majority of the people of Afghanistan. Any opportunity in this respect should be used,” TOLO News quoted Abdullah as saying.

On December 19, the US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said that the US and Taliban were approaching an important stage in the Afghan peace process.

–IANS

ksk/