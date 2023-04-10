Amid deepening tech layoffs, US-based ticketing, marketing and experience technology platform Eventbrite on Monday announced a hiring spree for its development centre in India. It aims to hire 120 highly-skilled employees in the country this year.

The move, said the company, aims to boost its events marketplace that processed over 280 million tickets for more than five million live experiences in nearly 180 countries around the world in 2022.

“By opening a hub in India and inviting talent to work wherever they work best – fully remote from anywhere in the country, in our office in Hyderabad or a mix of both – we hope to supercharge our capabilities,” said Vivek Sagi, CTO, Eventbrite.

“We offer our India employees the opportunity to work on a global events marketplace product at a significant scale. I am confident that India will play a pivotal role in the company’s long-term global growth and success,” he added.

Eventbrite will host a virtual career fair on April 14, hiring for roles across engineering, data, product management, product design and program management.

“Being a woman leader in technology myself, it gives me immense joy to share that more than 40 per cent of our 2022 global new hires were women. Our strategy is to build independent and empowered teams that own and drive product innovation,” said Sapna Nair, Vice President, Engineering, Managing Director, India.

Eventbrite was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage.

20230410-123206