HEALTHWORLD

US teen girls experiencing record-high levels of sadness: CDC

NewsWire
0
0

US teenage girls are experiencing record-high levels of feelings of sadness and acts of violence, according to new federal data released.

About 57 per cent of girls reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, up from 36 per cent in 2011 and the highest levels seen in the past decade, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

By comparison, US teen boys saw an increase from 21 per cent in 2011 to 29 per cent in 2021.

The CDC report included an analysis of data and trends from the annual Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which looks at the health and behaviours of US high school students.

“America’s teen girls are engulfed in a growing wave of sadness, violence and trauma,” said Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer and deputy director for program and science.

“Over the past decade, teens especially girls have experienced dramatic increases in experiences of violence and poor mental health and suicide risk,” she said.

20230214-055801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    South African returnee tests Covid positive in Chandigarh

    ‘Lockdown impact was more severe in urban areas during 1st Covid...

    Taiwan launches Covid vaccination programme

    Delhi-NCR teachers, experts worry about rising behavioural issues in schoolchildren