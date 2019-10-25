US to fund more health centres in Arunachal: Envoy

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), Oct 28 (IANS) The US has been funding Arunachal Pradesh in improving its health sector, US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Ian Juster, said on Monday.

“More health Centres in the state would be upgraded with modern technologies so that proper and good health services are provided to the people,” Juster said before inaugurating the 7th edition of Tawang Festival.

He said the US has modernised hospitals and health facility centres in Namsai and Pasighat.

Addressing a large gathering in the mystic and serene Tawang bordering China, the US envoy extended his gratitude to the local people for the exceptional hospitality offered to him and his entourage, saying he was mesmerised by the colourful people, their dresses, customs and traditions.

Pitching on conducting cultural exchange programmes which strengthen friendship and bonding, Juster disclosed that the US has been funding many states in India for the preservation of cultures and traditions.

“This is one major sector where the US and Arunachal Pradesh can work together,” the diplomat said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier informed Juster about the rich diversity of the state.

While maintaining that a study on Arunachal would be quiet interesting, Juster said that the University of Florida has collaborated with Arunachal Pradesh’s lone central university, the Rajiv Gandhi University, for a combined research work.

Khandu said the state was fortunate to host two US Ambassadors to India in a span of three years.

He briefed the visiting dignitaries about the strengths, challenges and opportunities of the state.

“Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential in the form of natural resources. With proper planning and investments, the state has the potential to become the most prosperous and happiest states in the country,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister said the state is now coming up for investment avenues in the areas of tourism, agriculture, horticulture and hydropower, for which he sought the support of the US Embassy to attract American investment.

Khandu further said the Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has contracted out logistics to a local entrepreneur for finding the HUMP flight wreckages belonging to the World War II era.

“Until now, 20 aircraft have been identified and the mortal remains and personal belongings of five martyrs have been sent to their families. A HUMP museum is under construction in Pasighat and is scheduled for inauguration in March 2020,” Khandu said as he requested Juster to visit Pasighat for the opening ceremony.

Giving a brief on tourism, Khandu said that in the last three years, 336 US tourists visited Arunachal. He hoped that with the help of the US Embassy, this number would increase 10 fold in the coming two years.

Congratulating the people of Tawang for successfully hosting the Tawang Festival for seven consecutive years, Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, said the festival was gradually becoming the face of Arunachal.

“With the hospitable people, tourist inflow in the area has increased manifold in just a couple of years. Tawang finds a prominent place in the world tourism map today,” he said.

–IANS

rrk/arm