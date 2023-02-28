WORLD

US Treasury Secy visits Kiev, announces $1.2bn additional aid to Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

During her surprise visit to Kiev, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the transfer of an additional amount of over $1.2 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine.

Upon her arrival in the capital city on Monday, Yellen said her visit is “to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine, discuss ways we can continue our support, including through economic assistance, and pay tribute to the bravery of the Ukrainian people a year after Russia’s unprovoked invasion”.

In her announcement, she said that the US is proud to be Ukraine’s largest bilateral donor and to date, Washington has provided close to $50 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to the war-torn nation.

“Today, I am proud to announce the transfer of an additional amount of over $1.2 billion. That’s the first tranche of about $10 billion in direct budget support that the US will provide in the coming months,” she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Treasury Department.

Later in her remarks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that the country’s “fight is our fight, for our shared values of democracy, the right to self-determination, and for an international order that advances peace and prosperity”.

“We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” she added.

On his part, Zelensky said that the “US has been powerfully supporting us since the first days of this war not only with weapons, but also on the financial front. We really appreciate it”.

“Thank you for systematic steps to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor state. It is necessary to further strengthen sanctions to deprive Russia of the ability to finance the war,” he added.

Yellen also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Treasury Secretary’s trip comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s trip to Kiev last week.

20230228-084203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Differently-abled girl raped, filmed in Pak

    Tension between Sindhis and Pashtuns keeps Karachi on edge

    China constructs mockups of US warships possibly for target pracice

    12 nations pledge $413 mn for climate resilience at COP26