Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to organise the upcoming Summit of the Americas without exclusions.

In a phone conversation with Biden on Friday, Lopez Obrador confirmed his country’s participation in the event, while proposing “that all the countries of the Americas receive an invitation, without excluding anyone”, the Mexican presidency said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday that Lopez Obrador planned to urge that the summit should be inclusive, after Cuba voiced its concern on the US plan to exclude it from the summit, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday said Washington was exerting “extreme pressure” on regional governments that oppose the exclusion of Cuba, which participated in the previous two summits at the request of several regional countries following years of exclusion.

The Summits of the Americas are periodic meetings of regional heads of state and government to address diplomatic and trade issues of importance at the continental level.

This year’s session is to be held in tLos Angeles from June 6 to 10.

Its first edition was held in Miami in 1994, and since then the event has been accused of excluding countries with political ideologies different from that of the US, such as Cuba and Venezuela.

