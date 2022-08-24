WORLD

US urges citizens to leave Ukraine

The US has urged its citizens in Ukraine to leave the war-torn country immediately amid fears of increasing Russian attacks.

The US Embassy in Kiev issued a security alert on Tuesday saying “the Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days”, reports dpa news agency

Ukraine celebrates its 31st anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union on Wednesday, exactly half a year after the war began.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia may mark the occasion with an increase in attacks.

The warning itself is not new.

A month before the war began, on January 24, US citizens were told to leave the country.

In July, the US issued a further warning about heavy missile attacks.

The State Department has also had a travel warning for Ukraine in place since February.

