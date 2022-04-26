HEALTHTOP NEWSWORLD

US Vice-President tests positive for Covid-19

NewsWire
0
83

US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on undergoing rapid and PCR tests, her spokesperson said.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” the spokesperson added on Tuesday in a statement.

Harris, 57, has not been a close contact to US President Joe Biden or the first lady “due to their respective recent travel schedules,” the statement added.

The Vice-President will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the advice of her physicians and will return to the White House when she tests negative, it said.

20220427-002802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10 South African nationals go missing, K’taka govt worried

    TN, K’taka enforce strict curbs on passengers from Kerala

    Ecuador secures 2 mn doses of Chinese Covid vaccine

    Delhi reports 30 fresh Covid cases, zero death in 24 hrs