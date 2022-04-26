US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on undergoing rapid and PCR tests, her spokesperson said.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” the spokesperson added on Tuesday in a statement.

Harris, 57, has not been a close contact to US President Joe Biden or the first lady “due to their respective recent travel schedules,” the statement added.

The Vice-President will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the advice of her physicians and will return to the White House when she tests negative, it said.

